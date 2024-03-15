New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a two-day Flower Food Festival at the Palika Services Officers Institute in Chanakyapuri beginning Saturday, according to an official statement.

The festival promises a unique gastronomical experience, featuring food with the special flavour of flowers.

Also Read | Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 21 Legislators Sworn-In As Ministers in Nitish Kumar Led Government Today at Raj Bhavan.

The festival will mark the culmination of a series of successful events, including tulip festival, music in the park, rose festival, and flower festival, which have garnered widespread acclaim from diverse segments of society, the statement said.

The festival will be opened to all from 12 pm to 9 pm, it said, adding that this event promises to be a celebration of culinary creativity and floral elegance, offering a memorable experience for all who attend.

Also Read | PM Modi Telangana Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Malkajgiri (Watch Video).

"The objective behind organisation of such programmes by NDMC in its area is to familiarise the people about our traditional seasonal cooking with the flavour of flowers," it said.

The NDMC reaffirmed its commitment to enhance New Delhi's beauty and vibrancy through various initiatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)