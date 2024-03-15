Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in the Medchal Malkajgiri district here on Friday evening as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by State BJP President and Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate G Kishan Reddy, Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat candidate Etala Rajender and BJP vice-president Dr K Laxman.

The roadshow took place from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri crossroad.

A large number of spectators gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

The Hyderabad traffic police earlier said that the traffic would be stopped in the entire area in view of the Prime Minister's roadshow.

Security was tightened in the area in view of the roadshow on Friday evening.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address two public meetings at Nagarkurnool on March 16 and Jagtial on March 18.

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana.

Recently, the BJP conducted Victory Mission tours covering 17 parliamentary constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

