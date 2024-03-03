Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested and 500 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the special task force of state police.

Two persons were apprehended by the STF after “a hot pursuit in Guwahati”, Sarma said in a post on X.

"... Search and seizure were conducted on their premises & 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gm was recovered," the CM added.

