Mathura (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons who allegedly fled with a man's autorickshaw were arrested here following an encounter, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire that took place on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Revive Janta Darbar at His Residence From Tomorrow.

The accused, Ranveer and Guddu Singh, had hailed an auto from Agra on Saturday. When they reached near Deendayal Dham here, they thrashed the auto driver, Azim, and fled with his vehicle. Later, an FIR was registered at Farah police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Azim, the police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team surrounded Ranveer and Guddu Singh. In the encounter, Ranveer sustained bullet injuries in one of his legs while Singh surrendered, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Conditions To Prevail Over Himachal, Jammu, Gujarat, Vidarbha, and Jharkhand; Northeast India In for Heavy Rainfall.

The injured accused was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)