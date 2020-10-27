Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the road to Sohna.

A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Police said main accused Tausif, hailing from Sohna in Gurgaon, and his accomplice Rehan, who is from Nuh, have been arrested.

The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand.

Nikita, a student of B.Com final year, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon when the incident took place, Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi had earlier said.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said.

She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said.

The woman's father alleged that Tausif had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused.

He also claimed that Tausif was trying to convert Nikita.

"He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the woman's father said.

During investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said.

The entire sequence of the crime was captured by someone over mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media.

In the video, Tausif, along with his accomplice, is seen arriving outside the college and parking the white-coloured car on the road.

Nikita is seen walking on the road accompanied by one of her friends and the accused suddenly takes out a pistol and shoots her behind her ear from a close range leaving her in a pool of blood at the spot.

Before a few passersby, who noticed the crime taking place, could react, the two accused escaped from the spot in their car.

The incident triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the Sohna-Ballabgarh road for several hours on Tuesday.

"Both the accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening have been arrested," Haryana Home Minister Vij said.

He said the murder weapon has also been recovered.

"An SIT led by ACP, Crime, Anil Kumar would ensure quick investigation and time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family," the minister said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Khattar government over the law and order situation in the state.

"During the past two years, there has been a 45 per cent increase in crime against women in Haryana. In gangrape incidents, Haryana is at the top," he claimed.

"The chief minister should feel ashamed, the BJP-JJP should feel ashamed. Can our daughters not reach their homes safely after appearing in examinations,” he asked.

He appealed to the Khattar government to take stringent action against the criminals.

"Otherwise, newspapers will be filled with such news each day. This government does not have any moral right to stay in power for another day,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and Faridabad MP K P Gurjar and Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, who is BJP MLA from Ballabgarh, told reporters that the accused will be dealt as per law.

Sharma also visited the civil hospital in Faridabad where a postmortem of the woman was conducted.

