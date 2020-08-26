Noida, Aug 25 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents with over 5 kg cannabis in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shauqat and Sachin, they said.

Accused Shauqat was held with 2 kg cannabis in Sector 9, under Sector 20 police station area, of Noida on Tuesday, the police said.

In the second incident, Sachin was held with 3.1 kg cannabis near Labour Chowk in Beta 2 police station area of Greater Noida on Monday night, they said.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail, they said.

