Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Two alleged arms suppliers were arrested and 12 country-made pistols and ammunition were recovered from them in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Monday.

Nitesh Yadav (23) and Rajneesh Yadav (23) were buying illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and used to supply them to criminals, they said.

Police received a tip-off that the two men got off a bus near Bambora petrol pump after bringing illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

They were waiting for a private vehicle when a police team nabbed the duo, he said.

Twelve illegal country-made pistols and some cartridges were recovered from their possession, Kumar said.

According to the police, five criminal cases have been registered against Nitesh in Bansoor, Paniyala and Narnaul police stations and two criminal cases against Rajneesh in Bansoor and Ateli police stations.

The duo have been jailed for possessing illegal arms, robbery, extortion and attempt to murder, police

