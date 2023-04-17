New Delhi, April 16: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death near the Khan Market on Sunday evening, sending shock waves in the posh shopping locale, police said. The victim, identified as Akash, was attacked on the road in front of Lokanayak Bhawan around 8 p.m., a police official said.

"The assailant stabbed Akash on the upper right side of his abdomen. "Local residents found him in a critical condition and rushed him to RML hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors," the official said. Delhi: Youth Stabbed to Death in Nangloi Area Following His Brother's Argument With RTV Bus Driver, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

Watch Video: Youth Stabbed to Death Near Posh Khan Market

A 20-year-old youth named Akash was stabbed to death near Khan Market in Delhi.#delhi #crime pic.twitter.com/IcDJnZpPcP — Gems of मजहब (@Gemsof1) April 16, 2023

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. "Although it appears to be a result of personal enmity, we are investigating all angles," the official added. New Zealand: Newly-Wed Indian Man Stabbed to Death by Robbers; PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises to Family of Deceased; 2 Accused Held.

The incident has rocked the area, known for its high-end shopping and dining experiences. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, causing many to raise concerns about the prevailing law and order situation. Akash's brother is employed at a salon, while his father works in housekeeping, as per police.

