Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested and 800 grams of ganja was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, police said.

The “notorious” peddlers were arrested when they were moving with the contraband substance on a motorcycle near Katra town, a police official said.

Varun Sharma and his woman accomplice Bablu were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are being questioned to unearth their forward and backward linkages, he said.

