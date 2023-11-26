Maharajganj (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Two Iranian nationals were arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal using fake documents, a senior immigration official said on Sunday.

Solat Karmalou (22) and Rashid Samadidoukanlu (40), travelling from India to Nepal, were arrested by the Immigration Department in the Sonauli area of the India-Nepal border last night as their visas and passports had expired, Sonauli checkpost Immigration Officer Naresh Tyagi said.

Two illegal visas allegedly bearing forged stamps were recovered from both Iranian nationals, officials said.

A case has been registered against them under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act, they said.

The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and they are being questioned, an official of the local intelligence unit said.

Sonauli in Maharajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between the two countries.

