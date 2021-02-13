Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A special NIA court here has sentenced two people to five years' imprisonment and fined them Rs 34,000 each for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) after procuring them from Bangladesh, an official said on Saturday.

Rinku S K and Rahaman S K, both residents of West Bengal's Malda district, were convicted by the court on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an NIA official said.

In May, 2015, high quality FICN with a face value of Rs 64,65,000 was seized from one Barkat Ali. The NIA re-registered the case in June, 2015 and filed charge sheets against 10 accused, out of whom eight have already been convicted.

Rinku and Rahaman were handed down a jail term of five years by the court which also imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 on each of them.

The accused along with their associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy to procure the FICN from Bangladesh and circulating them in India after smuggling the money from the Indo-Bangladesh international border, the NIA official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)