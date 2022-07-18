Amroha(UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Two kanwariyas were killed after their bike was hit by a transport department bus in the Dindoli area of the district on Monday, police here said.

Enraged over the incident, other kanwariyas damaged the bus involved in the accident, and a few others.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rahul, 17, and Gaurav, 23. Both hailed from nearby Moradabad district and were part of a group of kanwariyas.

“The incident occurred on National Highway 9 under Dindoli Police Station limits when their bike was hit by a bus. Some kanwariyas attacked the bus after the incident," Superintendent of Police, Amroha, Aditya Langeh said.

The pilgrims, or kanwariyas as they are called, also blocked the traffic on the highway after the incident.

Local administrative officials and police reached the spot and assured the enraged pilgrims of action, after which they ended their blockade.

Police sources said that the deceased were driving their bike in the wrong direction which resulted in the accident.

Police have lodged an FIR against the bus driver and initiated an investigation.

"The bodies were sent for a post mortem examination and were later handed over to the family members," police said.

