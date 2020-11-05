Sambhal (UP) Nov 5 (PTI) Two people were killed as rival factions opened fire over a dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Rasoolpur village in Gunnaur police station area following a dispute over the boundary of an agriculture field. The deceased have been identified as Ram Avtar (50) and Babu Ram (40), Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Officials rushed to the spot and investigations have started. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the culprits will be arrested soon, Prasad said.

