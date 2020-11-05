Bhopal, November 5: In a shocking incident, a couple in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly strangulating their newborn girl to death. Reports inform that the the parents of the newborn committed the shameful act on Thursday at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Police inspector Ajay Channa informed that the couple has been identified as Anju Rawat and Shailendra Rawat. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) for female infanticide. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

Giving details about the incident, the Police officer was quoted in the report saying that Anju gave birth to the baby girl four days ago at a Morena district hospital and the baby was admitted to a Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, the woman took the baby out of the SNCU ward to feed her, but she did not return for a long time. Following this, the staff nurse called the father of the baby-Shailendra to check know the woman's whereabouts, to which he said they would not return as the baby has died.

The doctor in charge, sensed something suspicious and informed the police about it. He also sent the baby’s body for post-mortem. The report states that in the preliminary post-mortem report, the cause of death was found to be strangulation.

