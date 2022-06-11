Ranchi, Jun 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and many including security personnel were critically injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi over the comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 10 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, to control any further flareups, they said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwaves to Continue in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab; Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya.

Internet has also been suspended in the district, they added.

Over two dozen people were injured in the clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday, officials said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Two Dead During Violent Protest in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Thirteen of the critically injured people were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors there said.

"Two of them died late last night. The conditions of three people are serious and they are battling for life. The injured include CRPF personnel and policemen," a RIMS official said.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha was admitted to the Medica Hospital with head injury, officials said.

Besides the head, he also received injuries in other parts of his body on being hit by stones, they said.

Some Hindutva outfits have called for a Ranchi bandh on Saturday, asking traders to keep their shops shut in protest against the violence.

Condemning the violence, Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take strict action against those involved.

The violent protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)