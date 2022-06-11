Many states of the country are facing the havoc of scorching heat and heatwave these days. According to IMD, heat wave conditions are very likely to persist over one or two parts of Northwest Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh. However, the IMD has expressed the hope that there will be a softening in the first season of the monsoon. At present, the maximum temperature across the country including the national capital Delhi remains around 43-44 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, some parts of Northwest India including Delhi-NCR may get some relief from heatwave on June 11-12. The weekend will be cloudy but there is no chance of rain. The Meteorological Department has said that till June 15, the maximum temperature will remain between 40 degrees and 43 degrees. Weather Forecast: Heatwave to Continue in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Today; Light Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala

At the same time, Southwest Monsoon has knocked in Goa. Which has arrived a few days late from the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the Meteorological Department, conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Monsoon into some more parts of South Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of South Andhra Pradesh and West Central and North-West Bay of Bengal.

According to IMD, today's minimum temperature in Delhi is going to be 30 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be up to 43 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in the national capital has remained at 43 degree Celsius for the past several days. At the same time, in Lucknow, UP, on June 11, the minimum temperature can be 30 ° C and the maximum temperature can be 44 ° C. There will be bright sunshine in the sky. Talking about Patna in Bihar, today's minimum temperature can be 27 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can be 39 degree Celsius. In all the states of North India, there is no hope of getting bright sunshine and relief from the heat throughout the day. Climate Change Made India’s 2022 Heatwave ‘30 Times More Likely’, Says Study

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is possible over Sikkim, Northeast India, parts of Coastal Karnataka and one or two parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rain may occur over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Madhya Pradesh, parts of Gujarat, Lakshadweep and Western Himalayas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2022 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).