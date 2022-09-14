Koraput, Sep 14 (PTI) Two labourers were killed as the portion of an under-construction railway tunnel caved in in Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 2 pm at tunnel number 2 near Kusumguda. The tunnel is a part of the doubling of 165 km of the railway line between Koraput and Singapur Road in Rayagada district, an officer said.

The two labourers were rescued and rushed to the Laxmipur hospital, but they were declared brought dead, Kakiriguma police station in charge Damodar Bihari said.

The deceased have been identified as Rabi Pepeka, a local, and Joharuddin, a resident of Assam's Barpeta district.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway, the officer added.

