Shahjahanpur, September 14: A group of men from West Bengal were handed over to police by Vishwa Hindu Parishad members here for allegedly offering namaz on the roadside. The incident took place on Sunday evening but came to light after its videos surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The group was on its way to Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee told PTI on Wednesday, "Eighteen people who were on their way to Ajmer were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night with the complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. They were released after receiving an apology in writing and issuing a challan." Offering Namaz on Roads Stopped Since BJP Came to Power in UP, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Watch Video:

Muslim men who were on their way to Ajmer from West Bengal and reportedly offered namaz on road were insulted by a few right wing activists. Incident reported from Delhi Lucknow NH in UP's Shahjahanpur. See this shocking video:@timesofindia@TOIBareilly @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/IEnbN39cum — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi who reported the matter to police said, "I was on my way to some place when I saw some men offering namaz on the roadside."

Watch: VHP Members Handover Group of Men to Police for Offering Namaz on Roadside in Shahjahanpur

Awasthi said he told them that they are in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where offering namaz in the open is prohibited. In a video that surfaced on social media, the VHP members can be heard asking some passengers of a bus to hold their ears and apologise. The bus with all its passengers later left for Ajmer after the incident.

