Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 19 (PTI) Two self-styled sub-zonal commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, officials said.

The Maoists, identified as Santu Bhuiyan and Rajesh Thakur, surrendered before DIG Palamu Range Rajkumar Lakra, they said.

Lakra said Bhuiyan was wanted in 25 criminal cases, and was carrying a Rs 5-lakh bounty on his head.

