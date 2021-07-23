Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore on Thursday, following information about the presence of ultras there, a police official said.

"During the house-to-house search, the location of the terrorists was established and they were asked to surrender. However, they refused the offer," the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants started firing towards the positions of the security forces, which was retaliated.

"Two militants were neutralised in the operation, which was carried out without any collateral damage," the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for the successful operation.

"One of killed #terrorist Fayaz War was involved in several attacks & #killings of civilians/ SFs. He was last #perpetrator of #violences in #NorthKashmir," Kumar was quoted as saying in the official Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Security forces have killed 80 militants in the valley since the beginning of this year.

