Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago now has seven active cases, while 7,412 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, it said.

Also Read | Samsung Exynos W920 Processor Announced for Wearable Devices Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event.

The administration has tested over 4.53 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.66 per cent.

A total of 3.03 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 95,957 have been fully vaccinated, it added.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan Granted Divorce by Jaipur Court, IAS Couple Officially Separated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)