Visual from the swearing in ceremony at Orissa High Court (Photo/ANI)

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Justices Subhasis Talapatra and Sanjay Kumar Mishra were sworn in as the judges of the Orissa High Court on Friday.

The swearing-in-ceremony was held in the conference hall of the High Court. Chief Justice S. Muralidhar administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed judges.

Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court. On the other hand with the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium had proposed the elevation of advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the judge of the Odisha High Court situated at Cuttack.

With the appointment of the two new Judges, the number of Judges of the Odisha High Court has risen to 22. (ANI)

