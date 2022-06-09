Noida, Jun 9 (PTI) Two men who allegedly duped people by stealing their ATM cards and fraudulently withdrawing money from their bank accounts were arrested in Noida on Thursday, police said.

The accused, both residents of Ghaziabad, were held near a restaurant in the Behlolpur area under Sector 63 police station limits, they said.

The police have seized 30 ATM cards belonging to various banks from the possession of the duo, who admitted to having stolen them from people in the last few days.

"The accused told officials during interrogation that they duped gullible people at ATM kiosks. The duo would loiter around isolated ATMs and prey on people coming to withdraw cash from machine.

"Whenever they noticed someone coming to the ATM, one of them would get inside and press a button which would disable the normal functioning of the ATM," a police spokesperson said.

"Soon, the target would reach there and try to withdraw cash but in the meantime, the other accused would get inside the ATM kiosk and notice the pin code and change his ATM card on pretext of helping the person," the spokesperson added.

Those arrested have been identified as Munna Deswal and Arif Ahmed, both in their 20s and residents of the Loni area in adjoining Ghaziabad district, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 414 (concealing or disposing of or making away with property which he knows or has reason to believe to be stolen property), the police added.

