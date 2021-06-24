Ghaziabad, Jun 24 (PTI) The bodies of two youths were recovered after they drowned in Ganga canal near Chittoda village, police said on Thursday.

Nitin and Akash, residents of Vijay Nagar police station area, had gone to the canal on Wednesday to beat the heat, they said.

SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh said upon getting information, police reached the spot and with the help of locals, fished out one body at night.

The other body was recovered by the NDRF on Thursday. The rescue operation was started at 10 am and the body was recovered at 11.30 am, Sub-Inspector, NDRF, Naresh Chauhan said.

