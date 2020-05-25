India News | 20-year-old Allegedly Commits Suicide After Parents Denied Internet Access

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, as per information provided by police.

Police informed that the man committed suicide after his parents denied to recharge his mobile's internet pack.

"He was constantly asking his mother to recharge his internet pack; he committed suicide after being denied. Probe on," said S Sharma, Station-In charge, Bagsewaniya, Bhopal.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

