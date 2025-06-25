New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the bail plea of jailed gangster Neeraj Sehrawat alias Bawania. He has sought interim bail to take care of his wife, who is hospitalised. Bawania is in custody in the case linked to the murder of a rival gang member in a jail van in 2015.

Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a status report. He has asked the Delhi police to verify the fact of hospitalisation of Bawania's wife.

The bench has listed the matter for hearing on Jun 30.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Lakshay Khanna accepted notice and submitted that they will verify the fact of hospitalisation.

Bawania has moved an interim bail application through advocate Siddharth Yadav. He has sought a 6-week interim bail.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared for Bawania and submitted that Aarti, the wife of the accused, has been in the ICU since last evening. He needs interim bail to take care of his wife.

It was further submitted that Neeraj Bawania has been in custody for the last 10 years in a case lodged in 2015. There is a delay in the trial.

It was also submitted that Bawania got married in 2012. Due to his long incarceration, Bawania's wife is deprived of his love, affection, and care.

On the other hand, APP Lakshay Khanna opposed that plea by submitting that the High Court dismissed the regular bail plea in January this year, and the delay aspect has been discussed in detail.

He also submitted that the accused Neeraj Bawania had involvement in 28 cases. He has criminal antecedents. His regular bail was dismissed by the High Court. (ANI)

