Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): Kerala High Court dismissed the plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR filed by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police against him for the murder conspiracy in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

A single bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA dismissed the plea.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime Spotted on Amazon India; Likely To Be Launched on April 30, 2022.

The case pertains to actor Dileep allegedly conspiring to murder the investigating officials probing the Actress Assault Case.

The Crime Branch had registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Found Dead in His House in Ranchi, Probe Underway.

The case was registered after some audio clips surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened the investigating officials. Film director Balachandra Kumar has also given his statement against Dileep in the matter.

The case was registered under Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in November, Balachandra Kumar had levelled a series of allegations against Dileep in connection with the case. He had shared audio recordings which led to new conspiracies in the case against actor Dileep.

The actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)