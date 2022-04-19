Realme, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Narzo 50A smartphone in India soon. The company launched the device in Indonesia last month. Now, the teaser of Narzo 50A Prime has been spotted on Amazon India. The Amazon teaser does not reveal many details about the smartphone but a report from 91Mobiles suggests that the launch might take place on April 30, 2022. Realme Q5i With Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in China; Check Prices, Availability, Features & Specifications.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime (Photo Credits: Realme)

The teaser reads, "Massive Power. Mighty Performance. The Amazon teaser confirms that the smartphone will be made available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. Realme Narzo 50A India model is said to carry similar specifications as that of the Indonesian variant.

Realme Narzo 50A will feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a UniSoc with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 3.0. For photography, the handset will get a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera.

