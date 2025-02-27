India News | 2020 Delhi Riots: Court Reserves Order on Plea Seeking FIR Against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra to investigate his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Delhi Police opposed the plea and stated that his role was investigated in the FIR and linked to the larger conspiracy surrounding the Delhi riots. The special cell said that he had no role in the riots.

After hearing the submissions, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia listed the matter for order/clarification on March 24.

The court granted Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad five days to file a soft copy of the investigation report/ATR of case FIR No. 59/2020, Police Station Crime Branch.

The court was hearing an application by Mohammad Ilyas, a Yamuna Vihar resident, in August 2024.

The complainant sought a direction for an FIR against Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur Police Station and five other persons, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Mohd. Ilyas filed the Complaint through Advocate Mehmood Pracha and claimed that on February 23, 2020, he saw Kapil Mishra and his associates blocking the road in Kardam Puri.

It is claimed that senior Police officers were standing there with Mishra.

During the hearing On Thursday, SPP Amit Prasad, on behalf of the Special Cell submitted that "The chats of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group show that the chakka jams were planned well in advance, as early as February 15 and 17, 2020".

He also stated that the Police investigation had revealed that a plan was hatched to shift the blame on Mishra.

On September 3, the court had sought the Delhi Police's response.

DCP (Northeast) filed a report stating that the complainant's claims had already been addressed in different FIRs registered at different police stations.

The officer stated that Mishra's role had already been addressed in the investigation into the larger conspiracy carried out by the Special Cell.

In its response, police stated, "...messages were being circulated on DPSG WhatsApp group to spread a rumour that the mob led by Kapil Mishra had started violence at that time". (ANI)

