Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): With polling underway for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, an average voter turnout of 21.55 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in the state.

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) data, Mau district continued to the top chart, with the highest voter turnout of 24.69 per cent till 11 am while the district was leading even at 9 am.

Besides, a voting percentage of 23. 51 per cent was recorded in Chandauli, followed by 23.46 per cent in Mirzapur and 22.26 per cent in Bhadohi.

Jaunpur reported a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent, while it was 21.19 per cent in Varanasi, which is also the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azamgarh saw a voter turnout of 20.06 per cent, while it was 20.05 per cent in Ghazipur, and 19.45 per cent in Sonbhadra.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The constituencies that will be polling today are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.

A total of 2.06 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes while 613 candidates are in the electoral fray in the 54 Assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

