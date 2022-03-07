MG Motor India has officially launched the 2022 ZS EV starting at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. The Exclusive variant is now available for bookings, whereas the bookings for Excite model will commence from July 2022. The all-new MG ZS EV is redesigned with striking exterior design elements, comfortable and premium interior. It features a new electric design grille, 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, full LED Hawkeye headlamp and new LED tail lamps. 2021 MG ZS EV Launched in India From Rs 20.99 Lakh; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The all-new MG ZS EV comes in 4 exterior colours - Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

MG ZS EV 2022 (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

Introducing the All New MG ZS EV - India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV in an electrifying new avatar. Now offering more comfort, range and a host of advanced new features to change mindsets about EVs. Bookings open now. #ChangeWhatYouCan Visit : https://t.co/YATD1DSptr pic.twitter.com/hRuAwhcmUF — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 7, 2022

MG ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, which generates a maximum power of 176 PS and offers a range of 461 km on a single charge.

MG ZS EV 2022 (Photo Credits: MG Motor India)

On the inside, the all-new ZS EV comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen system, a new 360-degree camera, i-SMART with 75+ Connected Car features, Drive Assist, 360° Camera, rear AC vents, a 7-inch digital instrument console Hill Descent Control and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).