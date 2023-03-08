Noida, Mar 8 (PTI) Twenty-one people were taken in custody following a clash in Greater Noida while a child in Noida was detained after he wounded another teenager during celebrations as Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh got on the ground on Wednesday to oversee security arrangements on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, officials said.

In view of the two festivals, security arrangements were increased in the twin-cities of Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, with top ranking officers also patrolling their areas amid heightened vigilance, they said.

According to a police spokesperson, 21 people from Niloni Shahpur area under Rabupura police station area of Greater Noida were taken into custody Wednesday evening after a clash between two sides.

"The locals had consumed liquor and the clash broke out over a person from one side hurling abuses at the other side. Both the sides belong to the same community. 21 people have been detained, the law and order situation is under control in the area," a local police official told PTI.

In Noida, a 17-year-old boy got hurt during Holi celebration with some other boys of the same neighbourhood in Barola village under the Sector 49 police station limits, an official said.

"During the celebration, the boys started tearing each other's clothes. One boy then tried to tear the left pocket of another boy's pant but suddenly some sharp item emerged from it because of which the victim got hurt on his left leg and fingers of his hand," the official said.

"Families of both sides were informed and the injuries to the victim are not grievous in nature. An FIR has been lodged in the case and the accused boy has been taken in custody," the policeman added.

Meanwhile, festivities were carried out across Noida and Greater Noida in a peaceful atmosphere, with around 5,000 police personnel, three companies of PAC being deployed for security arrangements.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh visited several key check points to review the security, while Joint CP Ravi Shankar Chhabi and Additional CP (Headquarters) Bharti Singh also oversaw the preparations of the department, the police spokesperson said.

"Under the leadership of DCP Traffic, the traffic police and local police are conducting checks at all the major intersections such as the Atta Market, Sector 15 roundabout, Botanical Garden, Mahamaya flyover, Kalindi Kunj cut, Model Town roundabout, Kisan Chowk and other places.

"Other key intersections are also being monitored through CCTV cameras," the spokesperson added.

