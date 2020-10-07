Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 7(ANI): A total of 2,151 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 1,50,467 in the state.

According to the state government, 16 patients succumbed to the virus in the state taking the death toll to 1,590 and 2,078 recoveries and 2,068 discharges were also reported.

Also Read | Nav Tejaswini Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Create Rs 523 Crore Fund for Scheme for Rural Women.

The state has seen 1,27,526 recoveries and 1,26,476 discharges and has 21,351 active cases.

With a spike of 72,049 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped in Barmer District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)