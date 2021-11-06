Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 224 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107, the health department said.

It said that 317 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases, a department bulletin said.

Though Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 148 fresh infections, there were zero deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases including 15 in Dakshina Kannada, 10 in Udupi and nine in Mysuru.

While 13 districts reported zero infections, 15 districts had cases in single digits.

One death each occurred in Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Koppal and Mandya.

The bulletin said that 12 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.37 per cent and the case fatality rate was 2.23 per cent.

A total of 59,144 samples were tested, including 50,466 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.13 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.63 crore, with 4,14,323 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.

