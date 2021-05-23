Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) With 234 more coronavirus-related fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 19,209, while 4,844 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 16,69,891.

Of the new deaths, Jhansi recorded 21 fatalities, followed by Lucknow 18, Varanasi 15, Ayodhya 14, Agra 11 and 10 each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur-Khiri and Basti.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, state capital Lucknow reported 301 cases, Meerut 297, Saharanpur 264, Varanasi 245 and Gorakhpur 201.

In the past 24 hours, 14,086 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,65,802.

The number of active cases in the state stand at 84,880, the statement said.

Over 4.67 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, with more than 3.17 lakh samples tested in the past 24 hours.

