India News | 236 New COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,536.

Rajasthan Health Department said, "236 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths were reported in Rajasthan till 9 pm today".

Also Read | Implementation of National Security Laws of the People’s Republic of China Represents the Secure Shield for Hong Kong’s Prosperity and Development.

"The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 7536 including 170 deaths, 4276 recovered and 3090 active cases," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)