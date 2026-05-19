BC Khanduri Dies: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Express Grief Over Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri's Demise, Say ‘Extremely Heartbreaking’

New Delhi, May 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed distress over the demise of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, remembering his commitment towards the development of Uttarakhand and public welfare, will always be remembered. Maj Gen B.C. Khanduri passed away on Tuesday at Max Hospital in Dehradun after a prolonged illness. Expressing grief, President Murmu said, "The news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Minister, Major General (Retd.) B.C. Khanduri ji is extremely heartbreaking."

"After rendering exemplary service in the Indian Army, he set an example of honest, simple, transparent, and development-oriented politics in public service. His commitment to the development of the country and Uttarakhand, good governance, and public welfare will always remain memorable. I express my condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers," the President added. Ketan Bhatikar Dead: Goa Congress Leader Dies of Snakebite at 38.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over BC Khanduri's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the passing of Maj Gen Khanduri, and said that he would always be remembered, while recalling his "invaluable contributions".

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji. From the armed forces to the political arena, he made invaluable contributions, for which he will always be remembered," PM Modi said in a post on X. Raj K Purohit Dies: Former Maharashtra Minister Passes Away at 71 in Mumbai Following Prolonged Illness.

"He remained forever dedicated to the development of Uttarakhand, which was clearly evident during his tenure as Chief Minister. His term as a Union Minister is also inspiring to everyone. He made tireless efforts continuously for the betterment of connectivity across the country. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking to social media, offered his condolences on the passing of the senior BJP leader, calling it an "irreparable loss for Uttarakhand" and the party.

"Having served in the Army for over three decades, Shri B.C. Khanduri ji remained dedicated throughout his life to the resolve of 'Nation First'. As Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he elevated the state to new heights in good governance, transparency, and public welfare. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP family stands with his family members," Shah said.

"We pray to God that He grants a place to the departed noble soul at His holy feet and bestows strength upon the bereaved family and supporters to bear this sorrow," he added. Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri was born on October 1, 1934, in Dehradun.

A former Army officer who transitioned into politics, Maj Gen Khanduri served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (first from 2007 to 2009 and second from 2011 to 2012), steering the state's administration.

From 1954 to 1990, spanning a full 36 years, he served in the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. During this long tenure, he served as a Regimental Commander, participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, held the position of Chief Engineer in the Army, and served as the Additional Military Secretary at Army Headquarters.

In 1982, he was conferred the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' (AVSM) by the President of India in recognition of his exceptional services. The discipline, simplicity, and integrity that had become ingrained in his very being during his time in the Army eventually became the defining characteristics of his political identity as well. He was introduced to the world of politics during the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s, at which time he joined the BJP.

In 1991, he entered Parliament for the first time after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Garhwal constituency. Subsequently, he continued to win from this very seat in 1998, 1999, and 2004. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways from 2000 to 2003; subsequently, in 2003, he was elevated to the rank of Cabinet Minister.

Following the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he transitioned from parliamentary politics to state-level politics. In February 2007, he led the BJP to victory in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, and on March 8, 2007, he assumed office as the state's Chief Minister. During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he took stringent measures against corruption and laid the foundation for a transparent and disciplined administration within the state.

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