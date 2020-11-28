Kohima, Nov 28 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,115 on Saturday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Twenty-five more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Reaches Out to Farmer Unions, Says Govt Ready for Talks Before Dec 3 If Protest Venue is Shifted.

Dimapur district reported 19 new cases, Kohima three and Peren and Tuensang one each, the minister said.

The state now has 1,218 active coronavirus cases, while 9,724 people have recovered from the disease, 67 patients have died and 106 have migrated to other states, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine: Emergency Use Authorisation Request in Two Weeks, Govt Likely to Buy 300-400 Million Doses by July, Says Adar Poonawalla.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 87.48 per cent, he said.

Fifty-seven patients have died due to the contagion, seven due to comorbidities, while the cause of three other fatalities is being investigated, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 666, followed by Kohima (331) and Peren (165), the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1,12,347 COVID-19 tests, including 68,790 RT-PCR, 35,988 TrueNat and 7,569 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)