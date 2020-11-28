New Delhi, November 28: Home Minister Amit Shah, in the first reach-out to farmer unions from the top brass of central government, offered to hold talks before December 3 if the protest venue is shifted. Shah claimed that the government is committed to the cause of farmers and is ready to deliberate on each point of apprehension raised by the demonstrators.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah said. Farmers From Uttar Pradesh Reach Delhi Border to Lend Support to Protest by Their Punjab Counterparts.

The Home Minister's remarks indicates a softening of the government position, as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had till Friday called upon the farmers to return back to their respective states. In his statement, it was noted that the talks would be held on December 3 as planned earlier.

Shah, in his appeal to the protesters, said the common people of Delhi are facing massive inconvenience due to the assembly of such a high number of demonstrators in the arterial routes. The government is offering to facilitate the shifting of their protest to another location, he added.

"At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trollies on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there," the Home Minister said.

Watch Video of Amit Shah's Appeal to The Farmers

#WATCH | If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/ZTKXtHZH3W — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

The farmers, who began their march from Punjab, barged into Haryana on Thursday and succeeded in entering Delhi via Singhu border on GT Karnal road the next day. They were allotted the Nirankari Ground in Burari for their agitation. Since the venue cannot accommodate the thousands of farmers, several among the demonstrators were still present along the arterial highway.

The agitation is aimed at the revocation of three farm laws that were introduced by the Centre in September-end. The legislations, that were rushed through by the BJP-led government through both the Houses, allow farmers to bypass the APMCs and directly sell their produce to the private players.

While the government has called the legislation as a key move to increase the farmers' income, the unions representing the cultivators Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu launched a protest. They have alleged a ploy by the government to dismantle the MSP regime.

