Imphal, June 11 (PTI) Twenty-four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Manipur on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 366, officials said.

These 13 men and 11 women recently returned to the state.

Ten patients were also discharged after they recovered from the disease, officials said.

Altogether 73 people were cured and the number of active cases is 293.

