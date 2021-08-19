Muzaffarnagar, Aug 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old man in a village here Thursday was killed by two suspects, who slit his throat and ran away, police said.

The incident took place in Fulat village that falls under Ratenpuri police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar said the body has been sent for postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard on the complaint of victim's brother, Nooruddin.

Farukh, according to the complaint, was killed by two people, who are on the run.

