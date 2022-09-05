Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his sister-in-law here, police said.

In her complaint, the 27-year-old said she was raped on August 28 when her husband was out on work and she was sleeping with her children.

The woman said she had not locked the door of her room that night.

"It was around 10 pm and I was sleeping with my children. My brother-in-law barged into the room and raped me. He placed his hand on my mouth and threatened to kill me. The next day, I narrated the incident to my husband and he brought me to the police station," she said in the complaint.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

"He has confessed to the crime. Today (Monday), he was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody," inspector Ajay Malik said.

