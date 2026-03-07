Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is finally out, and if fan reactions pouring in online are anything to go by, audiences are already counting down the days to its release.

Within minutes of the trailer dropping, social media platforms were flooded with comments, memes and excited posts, with viewers describing the preview as intense and adrenaline-packed.

The three-minute-and-twenty-five-second trailer offers the first full glimpse of the sequel to last year's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar.' In the new chapter, Ranveer returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is now fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage hints that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen through the ranks in Lyari, Karachi, eventually emerging as the feared "Lyari ka Badshah."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVklHniDMI1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

While the trailer offered just enough of the story to keep audiences intrigued, it was the scale and intensity of the visuals that truly captured fans' attention.

Fans, within minutes of the trailer's release, took to social media to share their excitement for the film. One user wrote, "Dhurandhar in class, can't wait for this banger."

https://x.com/_Utkarsh_7_11_/status/2030200177580216648?s=20

Another fan expressed their anticipation, writing, "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YOU ARE STILL NOT READY FOR THIS............DHURANDHAR." Interestingly, the same line also appears in the trailer's background music.

Some viewers praised the sheer scale of the project. One particularly excited fan wrote, "Director forgot the limits. Musicians forgot the limits. Actors forgot the limits."

Others appreciated how the trailer managed to maintain suspense while keeping the excitement high. A viewer commented, "This is how you make a trailer: a three-minute trailer without revealing any detail about the main story, yet making you jump off your chair."

Another comment highlighted the film's larger impact on the industry, with a fan writing, "Bollywood needed this kind of intensity! Dhurandhar is not coming for revenge... he is coming for domination!"

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. (ANI)

