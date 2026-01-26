New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A spectacular cultural display unfolded along the Kartavya Path in the heart of India's capital as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, with around 2,500 artists performing in a choreographed mixed dance to the tune of Vande Mataram.

The performance was a key feature of this year's parade, marking the 150th anniversary of the iconic national song.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched eagerly as performers, dressed in vibrant attires representing various states and cultural traditions, presented India's cultural richness and unity. The dancers showcased folk and classical forms from across the country in a tribute to the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram, first written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and later adopted as the national song.

The theme of the parade -- "Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram" -- infused the celebration with historic resonance, charting the song's journey from a rallying cry in India's freedom movement to a symbol of collective national identity.

The dancers performed before distinguished guests, including President Droupadi Murmu and visiting dignitaries such as European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as the parade underscored both India's heritage and its contemporary diplomatic ties.

The annual Republic Day parade -- one of the biggest patriotic events in India -- blended cultural splendour with military precision.

Alongside the cultural performances, Military contingents and equipment marched down Kartavya Path, showcasing India's defence capabilities. The Indian Air Force flypast enthralled spectators with formations of Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and other aircraft.

Traditional music, band performances, and tableaux from 17 states and 13 ministries highlighted India's diversity and achievements. The parade also included a 21-gun salute and patriotic ceremonies that reaffirmed the Republic's values of democracy, unity, and progress.

India's Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, when the nation transitioned to a republic. Held annually on 26 January at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, the parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture and has been a tradition since the first celebration in 1950.

This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride. (ANI)

