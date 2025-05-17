Una (HP), May 17 (PTI) Twenty-six people, including a child, were injured when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned here while its driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Dhusada area late on Friday night, police said.

Most of the injured are migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They had gone to work in the fields in Panoh on Friday morning in the tempo from Dhusada. On their way back, the tempo driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle. As a result, the tempo overturned, injuring 26 people, police said.

On hearing the labourers' screams, the locals rushed to their help. The labourers were later taken to a hospital in 108 ambulances.

A child sustained serious injuries and was referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said an investigation is underway.

