Shimla, April 29: At least 20 people sustained injuries on Tuesday after a pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned on the Chamba-Langera link road in Chamba district, police said. The accident took place near Shirvas village when the driver of the pick-up truck lost control of the vehicle, they said. Budgam Road Accident: 8 CRPF Personnel, 2 Policemen Injured After Their Vehicle Meets With Accident Near Doodpathri Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police rescued the injured persons with the help of the locals and shifted them to the civil hospital in Killar, from where some with serious injuries were referred to the Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba, officials said.

