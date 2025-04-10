New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Advocate Narender Mann were seen arriving at Patiala House Court in the national capital ahead of Rana being produced before the court.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police To Submit Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession in Howrah.

Ahead of Rana's court appearance, Delhi Police swiftly cleared the court complex. Authorities vacated the premises entirely and instructed media personnel to leave, citing security and safety concerns. No individuals were allowed inside the complex as part of heightened security measures surrounding the event. The decision to restrict access was made to ensure the safety of all involved.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said today that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

The District Court for the Central District of California had ordered his extradition on 16th May 2023. Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, which were also denied.

The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)