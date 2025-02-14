Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14, (ANI): Senior advocate and BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam on Friday welcomed the decision of the US to extradite 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and stated it was a victory for Indian diplomacy and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Trump on Thursday confirmed that the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, Tahawwur Rana, will be extradited back to India. The approval came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Washington visit.

Speaking to ANI, Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case said, "...This gives a strong signal to the entire world because President Trump wants to say that US land will not be heaven for those terrorists who want to settle in the US. This will have long ramifications and a good impact on the world. I also expect similar steps should be taken by the British government because financial terrorists are staying in England..."

"I believe this is a victory for diplomacy of Indian government, the Modi government," Nikam said.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Trump on Thursday said that the US is "giving a very violent man" back to India immediately.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

On January 21, a US court denied permission to Rana seeking prevention from his extradition to India. (ANI)

