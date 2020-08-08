Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,639 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case count to 1,05,523 on Saturday, a health official said here.

The death toll due to the pandemic, on the other hand, reached 2,414 with 70 patients dying in the district since Friday evening, he said.

1,290 new cases were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 64,576 cases so far. At the same time, 1,961 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the official said.

With 987 new patients being detected, the case count in Pimpri-Chinchwad area stands at 28,065.

However, there was a variance between the figures for Pune city as per the Maharashtra's government's release.

It put the number of new cases in the city at 1,457 and deaths at 39. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, the state government said. PTI

