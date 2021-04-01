Panaji, Apr 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 265 to reach 58,304 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to831 with one patient succumbing during the day, he said.

The number of recovered persons rose to 55,757 with 104 getting discharged on Thursday. There are 1,716 active cases in the state now.

As many as 2,611 new coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the tally to 5,47,263.

